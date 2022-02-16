Vaar Energi shares fall after $7.9 bln Eni spin-off

Adds background, detail

OSLO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Vaar Energi VAR.OL, the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade, fell 4.9% as it made its Oslo stock market debut on Wednesday.

A spin-off from Italy's Eni ENI.MI, Vaar traded at 26.64 crowns at 1043 GMT, down from 28 crowns in the initial public offering (IPO), which had valued the group at 69.9 billion crowns ($7.85 billion).

Taking advantage of soaring petroleum prices, Eni last month announced plans to float Vaar on Euronext Oslo, one of several moves by the Italian energy group to free up cash from legacy fossil fuel businesses to fund a green drive.

Petroleum industry IPOs have been a tough sell in recent years, however, with high-profile companies including Wintershall DEA and Neptune Energy repeatedly postponing listings.

Vaar on Monday announced the IPO price would be set at the low end of the company's intended range of 28-31.50 crowns, giving it a value of 69.9 billion crowns before Wednesday's fall.

Bookrunners involved in the listing said this made Vaar the most valuable E&P company to conduct an IPO since 2013.

($1 = 8.8991 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

