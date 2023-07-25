News & Insights

Vaar Energi Q2 operating profit declines more than expected

July 25, 2023 — 01:25 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, July 25 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, posted on Tuesday a 55% drop in second-quarter operating profit on weaker oil and gas prices, narrowly missing analysts' forecasts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the April-June quarter fell to $778 million from $1.73 billion in the same period of 2022, lagging the average $787 million forecast in a Vaar poll of 11 analysts.

Vaar last month announced an agreement to buy stakes in several Norwegian oil and gas fields, part of a wider $4.9 billion deal by Eni to acquire most assets of private equity-backed Neptune Energy.

"The agreement ... will add scale, diversification and longevity to our portfolio, underpin our production growth and strengthen future dividend capacity," Vaar CEO Torger Roed said in a statement on Tuesday.

Early last year, Vaar became the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade. Eni currently holds a 63.04% stake and its Norwegian partner HitecVision 20.7%.

