Vaar Energi plans to export gas from Goliat field in 2026

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norway's Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority-owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, plans to start exporting natural gas from the Goliat field in the Arctic Barents Sea in 2026, a senior Vaar executive said on Thursday.

"We will start physically moving gas from Goliat to the Melkoeya LNG plant in 2026. We have already initiated the project, but have yet to make the final investment decision," Vaar's Chief Operating Officer Torger Roed told Reuters.

Goliat has so far been limited to pumping and exporting oil, while associated gas has been injected back into the reservoir as there is no pipeline to export gas from the field.

"This is not a complicated project... we can build that pipe (to Melkoeya) rather quickly," Roed said.

He declined to say when Vaar could make a final investment decision on the project, citing ongoing negotiations on the commercial terms for delivering gas to the Equinor-operated EQNR.OL Melkoeya plant, also called Hammerfest LNG.

Since 2016, the Goliat field produced 8 billion cubic metres of natural gas, most of which was injected back into the reservoir, data from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate shows.

Equinor has previously said that Melkoeya's capacity to produce 6.5 billion cubic meters of LNG annually has been fully utilized for years to come.

Western Europe's only large scale LNG plant processes gas piped via a 142 km pipeline from Equinor-operated Snoehvit field southwest of Goliat.

Last year, Vaar acquired the Norwegian assets of UK's Neptune Energy, including a 12% stake in Snoehvit field and the Melkoeya plant.

Equinor, Vaar and Aker BP AKRBP.OL plan to drill a number of exploration wells in the western part of the Barents Sea aiming to find more gas resources that could potentially lead to building a larger pipeline to deliver gas to European markets.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

