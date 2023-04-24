News & Insights

Vaar Energi maintains dividend after Q1 operating profit falls

April 24, 2023 — 01:15 am EDT

Written by Nerijus Adomaitis for Reuters ->

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, on Monday maintained its quarterly dividend payment at $270 million after the company's first-quarter operating profit fell from a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $1.43 billion for the January to March period were down from $1.75 billion in the same period of 2022, but in line with the average $1.4 billion forecast in a Vaar poll of 13 analysts.

