Vaar Energi maintains dividend after Q1 operating profit falls

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI, on Monday maintained its quarterly dividend payment at $270 million after the company's first-quarter operating profit fell from a year ago.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of $1.43 billion for the January to March period were down from $1.75 billion in the same period of 2022, but in line with the average $1.4 billion forecast in a Vaar poll of 13 analysts.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((nerijus.adomaitis@thomsonreuters.com; +47 9027 6699; Reuters Messaging: nerijus.adomaitis.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.