Vaar Energi books $530 mln Q4 non-cash impairment for Balder field

January 25, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed Vaar Energi VAR.OL, majority-owned by Italy's Eni ENI.MI on Thursday said it expected to book non-cash impairments in the fourth quarter related to its Balder oil and gas project of around $530 million before tax.

"The impairment was triggered by reduced commodity prices and increased cost," Vaar Energi said in a statement.

Vaar has repeatedly warned of cost overruns at the Balder field development in the North Sea.

The company in 2022 flagged the oil and gas project would cost $1.2 billion more than previously expected, and in September Vaar said the project would cost another $340 million.

After tax the fourth-quarter impairment amounted to around $117 million, Vaar said.

"We view this as undramatic and a technicality," brokers DNB Markets said in a note to clients.

Vaar owns 90% of Balder while Kistos Energy holds the remaining 10%.

