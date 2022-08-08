VAALCO Energy's (NYSE:EGY) earnings growth rate lags the 43% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) share price down 29% in the last month. But that does not change the realty that the stock's performance has been terrific, over five years. To be precise, the stock price is 501% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Although VAALCO Energy has shed US$75m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, VAALCO Energy achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 120% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 43% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 3.31 also suggests market apprehension.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:EGY Earnings Per Share Growth August 8th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on VAALCO Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, VAALCO Energy's TSR for the last 5 years was 508%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that VAALCO Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 76% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with VAALCO Energy (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

