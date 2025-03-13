VAALCO Energy Reports Strong 2024 Financial and Operational Results, Provides 2025 Guidance

VAALCO Energy reports Q4 2024 results, highlighting increased production, income, and significant reserve growth. 2025 guidance provided.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 operational and financial results on March 13, 2025. The company reported a fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million and generated a record Adjusted EBITDAX of $76.2 million, with oil production averaging 20,775 barrels per day. For the entire year, VAALCO's net income totaled $58.5 million and cash from operations reached $113.7 million. The company significantly increased its year-end reserves by 57% to 45.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, supported by the acquisition of Svenska Petroleum for $40.2 million. In 2025, VAALCO plans a capital budget of $270 to $330 million and anticipates returning over $25 million to shareholders through its dividend program. Additionally, the company has secured a new revolving credit facility of up to $300 million to fund its growth initiatives across its operating regions in West Africa, Egypt, and Canada.

Potential Positives

Reported a significant increase in year-end 2024 reserves, up 57% to 45.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), indicating strong asset growth.

Generated record Adjusted EBITDAX of $303.0 million for the full year 2024, demonstrating robust operational performance.

Successfully closed an accretive acquisition of Svenska Petroleum for $40.2 million, enhancing Vaalco's portfolio and production capacity.

Maintained a commitment to return value to shareholders, having returned $33 million in 2024 and $83.4 million over the past two years through dividends and buybacks.

Potential Negatives

Net income for Q4 2024 of $11.7 million is significantly lower than the $44.0 million reported in Q4 2023, indicating a downturn in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDAX decreased by 18% from the previous quarter and 20% year-over-year, suggesting declining operational performance and revenue generation.

The company's revenue dropped 13% compared to the previous quarter and 18% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales volumes and pricing, which may raise concerns about future growth and financial stability.

FAQ

What are VAALCO Energy's 2024 financial highlights?

VAALCO reported a net income of $58.5 million and record Adjusted EBITDAX of $303.0 million for 2024.

How much oil did VAALCO produce in Q4 2024?

In Q4 2024, VAALCO produced 20,775 net revenue interest barrels of oil equivalent per day.

What is the outlook for VAALCO in 2025?

VAALCO plans a capital budget of $270 to $330 million and targets over $25 million in shareholder returns.

How much did VAALCO return to shareholders in 2024?

VAALCO returned $33 million to shareholders in 2024 through dividends and buybacks.

What were VAALCO's year-end 2024 reserves?

VAALCO's year-end 2024 SEC proved reserves increased by 57% to 45.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) ("Vaalco" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 and year-end 2024 reserves. The Company also provided 2025 operational and financial guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2025.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:











Reported net income of





$11.7 million





(





$0.11





per diluted share) and Adjusted EBITDAX







(1)







of





$76.2





million;











Produced





20,775





net revenue interest (



“



NRI



”



)







(2)







barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") or





25,300





Working interest (



“



WI



”



)







(3)







BOEPD, both at the midpoint of guidance; and





“ ” “ ”





Sold





20,352





NRI BOEPD in Q4 2024, toward the high end of guidance.















2024 Full Year Highlights:











Reported full year ("FY") 2024 net income of





$58.5





million (





$0.56





per diluted share) and net cash from operating activities of $





113.7





million;











Generated record Adjusted EBITDAX







(1)







of $





303.0





million in FY 2024;











Grew production in 2024 by





7%





year-over-year to





19,936





NRI







(2)







BOEPD, at the midpoint of the





Company's increased guidance;









WI







(3)







production of





24,738





BOEPD, was also at the midpoint of Vaalco's





increased





guidance;















Sold





19,843





NRI BOEPD, above the midpoint of the Company's





increased





guidance;











Increased year-end 2024 SEC proved reserves by 57% to 45.0 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBOE”);











Closed the accretive all cash acquisition of Svenska Petroleum Exploration AB (“Svenska”) for a net purchase price of $40.2 million;









Strategically expanded West African focus area with a sizeable producing asset that has significant upside potential and future development opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire, a well-established and investment-friendly country;









Paid back 1.8x







(4)







Vaalco's initial net investment in Côte d’Ivoire in the eight months since closing and the performance of the asset has tracked well ahead of the Company's expectations at the time of the acquisition;















Completed Production Sharing Contracts (“PSCs”) with the Government of Gabon for the offshore Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks; and











Returned $33 million to shareholders in 2024, as well as $83.4 million over the past two years through dividends and buybacks.















2025 Key Items and Outlook:











Entered into new revolving credit facility with an initial commitment





of $190 million with the ability to grow to $300 million





, secured by Vaalco’s Gabon, Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire assets;











Acquired 70% WI







(3)







in and will operate the CI-705 block in offshore Côte D’Ivoire





;











Planning





a 2025 capital budget of $270 to $330 million, including a drilling campaign at Etame, Côte d’Ivoire Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel ("FPSO") Dry Dock Refurbishment





Project and continued





drilling in Egypt and Canada; and











Target to return over $25 million to shareholders through Vaalco’s dividend program.











(1)





Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow are Non-GAAP financial measures and are described and reconciled to the closest GAAP measure in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”









(2)





All NRI sales and production rates are Vaalco's working interest volumes less royalty volumes, where applicable.









(3)





All WI production rates and volumes are Vaalco's working interest volumes, where applicable.









(4)





Payback of 1.8x is based on unaudited operational cash flow for the Côte d’Ivoire assets compared to the acquisition price of $40.2 million as of December 31, 2024.







George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We have delivered another successful and record setting performance in 2024, where we continued to execute our strategic vision of maintaining operational excellence and profitably growing production and reserves. Since 2021, we have transformed Vaalco through acquisitions and organic growth, expanding our asset base, nearly tripling production and quadrupling proved reserves. We have consistently delivered operationally and financially, meeting or exceeding our guidance and generating record production, sales and Adjusted EBITDAX. We have accomplished all of this without losing sight of our commitment to sustainably return value to our shareholders and over the past two years have returned over $83 million through dividends and buybacks.”





“As we look forward to 2025, we are excited about the major projects that we have planned which are expected to deliver a step-change in organic growth across our portfolio in the coming years. We have another drilling campaign at Etame that we believe will expand our production and reserves considerably. In Côte D’Ivoire, we have commenced the FPSO refurbishment project and are preparing for a drilling campaign in 2026 to augment the production and economic life of the Baobab field. In Egypt and Canada, we continue to drill, recomplete and workover wells adding to our production base and cash flows. We also have exciting opportunities in offshore Gabon with the Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks that are located in close proximity to the prolific producing fields of Etame and Dussafu. We have farmed into and are operator of the CI-705 block, in offshore Côte D’Ivoire, which is favorably located in a proven petroleum system, near existing infrastructure with access to a strong growing domestic market and attractive upside potential. We are also excited to proceed with our plans to develop, operate, and begin producing from the discovery in Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea over the next few years. Financially, we are well-positioned to fund the meaningful growth and opportunities that we plan to pursue. Last week we announced a new credit facility that will supplement our internally generated cash flow and cash balance to assist in funding our robust organic growth projects.”





Mr. Maxwell concluded, “I am proud of all that we have accomplished and would like to thank our hard-working employees for helping us to achieve these milestones. We believe that we are well positioned to continue to execute operationally and financially to achieve even greater growth and value for the rest of the decade. Our focus remains fixed on maximizing value and generating strong operational cash flow to fund our numerous organic opportunities moving forward, all while continuing to return capital to our shareholders through our quarterly dividend policy.”







Operational Update









Egypt







Vaalco focused on enhancing production in 2024 through a series of planned workovers, as well as through interventions using the OGS-10 rig. Two additional workover recompletions were completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. With the low cost of workovers, the well economics are strongly positive.





A summary of the Egyptian workover campaign's impact in fourth quarter of 2024 is presented below:











Vaalco Egypt 2024 Workover Wells













Well









Workover date









Type









Completion Zone













Perforation





Interval (ft)













IP-30 Rate





(BOPD)(a)











H-28





3-Nov-24





Recompletion





Lower Yusr









13.1









50









Hoshia-10





11-Dec-24





Recompletion





Lower Rudeis









20.0









300













































a) Initial Production; 30 day duration









The fourth quarter 2024 drilling campaign started with Arta-92 and Arta-93, in December 2024. The Arta-92 well successfully increased production levels, achieving an initial 30-day average rate of 428 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") and the Arta-93 has recently come online with an initial 30-day average rate of 95 BOPD.











Vaalco Egypt Fourth Quarter 2024 New Wells













Well









Spud date









Initial Completion





Date









Completion Zone









Perforation





Interval (ft)









IP-30 Rate





(BOPD)(a)











Arta-92





12/2/2024





18-Dec-24





Redbed





13.1





428









Arta-93





12/14/2024





28-Dec-24





Redbed





20





95





































a) Initial Production; 30 day duration











Canada







The 2024 drilling campaign commenced in January 2024 with all four wells drilled, completed and brought onto production by Q2 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company drilled a step-out well in its southern acreage. Vaalco has minimal horizontal subsurface information in this area and the well, if successful, could prove up additional long lateral wells in the future with the potential to add proved undeveloped locations. The Company is continuing to monitor the well's flowback as it has only recently come online in the first quarter of 2025.











Vaalco Canada Fourth Quarter 2024 Well













Well









Spud date









Net Pay (ft)









Penetrated Pay





Zones









Completion





Zone













Perforation





Interval (ft)













IP-30 Rate





(BOEPD)











1-32-28-3W5





10/31/2024





2.0-Mile Hz (4,400m, 14,430ft)





Upper Bioturbated Cardium





Cardium









104 Stg x 15T Hydraulic Fracture Treatment









TBD



















































Gabon







In October 2022, Vaalco successfully completed its transition to a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (“FSO”) and related field reconfiguration processes. This project provides a low cost FSO solution that increases the storage capacity for the Etame block and improved operational performance. The Company continues to demonstrate operational excellence, production uptime and enhancement in 2024 to optimize production until the next drilling campaign.





In December 2024, Vaalco secured a rig for the 2025/26 drilling campaign at Etame. Vaalco is currently finalizing locations and planning for the next drilling campaign, which is expected to commence in Q3 2025.





The Company recently completed the documentation with the Government of Gabon for the offshore Niosi Marin and Guduma Marin exploration blocks. This follows the technical provisional award announced in October 2021 granting Vaalco a 37.5% non-operating working interest in the Niosi Marin Block (previously G12-13) and the Guduma Marin Block (previously H12-13) located in shallow waters offshore Gabon, with BW Energy as operator (also holding a 37.5% working interest) and Panoro Energy as a non-operating joint owner with a 25% working interest. The Niosi and Guduma blocks cover areas of 2,974 square kilometers (“km²”) and 1,927 km², respectively. The Niosi Block is located adjacent to the Etame Marin Permit, where Vaalco operates a successful ongoing exploration and production campaign. To date, the Etame Marin partners have produced and discovered over 150 million barrels of oil, with multiple fields brought online. The area benefits from significant infrastructure investments, including processing facilities and a new FSO vessel installed by Vaalco in 2022 which is located adjacent to the Niosi Marin blocks. The blocks are also adjacent to BW Energy and Panoro Energy’s Dussafu PSC offshore Southern Gabon, which is another area of significant successful exploration and development.







Côte d'Ivoire







During the fourth quarter, three liftings took place. In October 2024, 671,166 gross barrels were lifted or 142,674 net barrels to Vaalco. In November 2024, 514,559 gross barrels were lifted or 154,249 net barrels to Vaalco. In December 2024, 286,904 gross barrels were lifted or 81,569 net barrels to Vaalco.





Work with Modec, the operator of the Baobab FPSO, on the dry docking project for the FPSO, continued in the fourth quarter of 2024. In alignment with the project timeline, the FPSO Baobab Ivoirien MV10, ceased hydrocarbon operations as scheduled on January 31, 2025. The final lifting of crude oil from the vessel took place in early February 2025. The project team has commenced mobilization efforts, deploying the necessary workforce support vessels and equipment to facilitate the safe disconnection of the FPSO. The vessel is planned to be towed to the shipyard in Dubai for refurbishment upon departure from the field in March 2025. Significant development drilling is expected to begin in 2026 after the FPSO returns to service with meaningful additions to production from the main Baobab field in CI-40.





In March 2025, Vaalco announced that it has farmed into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire. Vaalco is the operator of the block with a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest though a commercial carry arrangement and is partnering with Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI. The CI-705 block is located in the prolific Tano basin and is approximately 70 kilometers (“km”) to the west of Vaalco’s CI-40 Block, where the Baobab and Kossipo oil fields are located, and 60 km west of ENI’s recent Calao discovery. Block CI-705 covers approximately 2,300 km



2



and is lightly explored with three wells drilled to date on the block. The water depth across the block ranges from zero to 2,500 meters. Vaalco has invested $3 million to acquire its interest in the new block which it believes has significant prospectivity.







Year-End 2024 Reserves







Vaalco’s SEC proved reserves at December 31, 2024 increased by 57% to 45.0 MMBOE from 28.6 MMBOE at year-end 2023. Year-end 2024 reserves included 20.9 MMBOE in proved developed reserves and 24.1 MMBOE in proved undeveloped reserves. The Company’s SEC reserves were prepared by its third-party independent reserve engineers, Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., (“NSAI”) that has provided annual independent estimates of Vaalco’s year-end SEC reserves for over 15 years and evaluates Vaalco's Gabonese, Ivorian and Egyptian reserves while GLJ Ltd. (“GLJ”) evaluates Vaalco's Canadian reserves. In 2024, the Company added 16.5 MMBOE of SEC proved reserves through the Svenska Acquisition and 7.2 MMBOE due to positive revisions. These additions were partially offset by 7.3 MMBOE of full year 2024 production. VAALCO had a reserve replacement ratio of 324% compared to the 7.3 MMBOE of production in 2024.





The standardized measure of Vaalco’s SEC proved reserves, utilizing SEC pricing increased to $379.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $341.9 million at December 31, 2023. This was primarily driven by the additions of reserves from the Svenska acquisition, offset by a decrease in year over year SEC prices which were utilized for the calculation and can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K disclosure, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025.





































MMBoe









Proved SEC Reserves at December 31, 2023









28.6













2024 Production









(7.3





)









Revisions of Previous Estimates









7.2













Purchase of reserves









16.5













Proved SEC Reserves at December 31, 2024









45.0

































At year-end 2024, NSAI and GLJ provided the 2P WI CPR estimates of proven and probable reserves which were prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers as of December 31, 2024 using VAALCO’s management assumptions for future commodity pricing and costs shown below under “WI CPR Reserves”. The 2P WI CPR reserves attributable to VAALCO’s ownership are reported on a WI basis prior to deductions for government royalties. Management's year-end 2024 2P WI CPR estimate of reserves is 96.1 MMBOE to VAALCO’s WI, an increase of 24% from 77.3 MMBOE at December 31, 2023. The present value discounted at 10% (“PV-10”) of VAALCO’s 2P WI CPR reserves at year-end 2024, utilizing management timing assumptions and escalated pricing and cost assumptions, is $686.6 million, up 9% from $630.9 million at December 31, 2023. The PV-10 increase is due to additional reserves from the Svenska acquisition, offset by a decrease due to pricing, natural decline in reserves and cost inflation.







See



“PV-10 Value and Probable Reserves” and “WI CPR Reserves” for additional information related to



2P WI CPR reserves and 2P PV-10.









Financial Update



–



Fourth Quarter of





2024







Vaalco reported net income of $11.7 million ($0.11 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2024, which was up 6% compared with net income of $11.0 million ($0.10 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024 and down compared to $44.0 million ($0.41 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings compared with the third quarter of 2024 was driven by lower production expenses, lower depreciation, depletion and amortization and significantly lower income tax expense, partly offset by lower sales volume in Q4 2024 of 1,872,000 BOE compared to a sales volume of 2,134,000 BOE in Q3 2024.





Adjusted EBITDAX totaled $76.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an 18% decrease from $92.8 million in the third quarter of 2024 and down 20% from $95.9 million generated in the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales and realized pricing.











Quarterly Summary - Sales and Net Revenue





























































$ in thousands









Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Three Months Ended September 30, 2024















Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte





d'Ivoire











Total











Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte





d'Ivoire











Total











Oil Sales











54,172





















59,010





















6,685





















28,045













$









147,912



















54,934

















63,431

















8,038

















49,795









$





176,198













NGL Sales











—





















—





















1,965





















—

















1,965



















—

















—

















2,007

















—













2,007













Gas Sales











—





















—





















421





















—

















421



















—

















—

















225

















—













225













Gross Sales











54,172





















59,010





















9,071





















28,045

















150,298



















54,934

















63,431

















10,270

















49,795













178,430

































































































Selling Costs & carried interest











450





















(130









)

















(319









)

















—

















1



















651

















(173





)













(351





)













—













127













Royalties & taxes











(7,455









)

















(19,899









)

















(1,224









)

















—

















(28,578









)















(7,977





)













(28,714





)













(1,532





)













—













(38,223





)





























































































Net Revenue











47,167





















38,981





















7,528





















28,045

















121,721



















47,608

















34,544

















8,387

















49,795













140,334

































































































Oil Sales MMB (working interest)











733





















923





















99





















379

















2,134



















709

















964

















112

















632













2,417













Average Oil Price Received







$









73.92

















$









63.92

















$









67.68

















$









73.90













$









69.30















$





77.45













$





65.79













$





71.55













$





78.75









$





72.87















Change









































(5









)%



















































Average Brent Price







































$









74.66















































$





79.84















Change









































(6









)%







































































































































Gas Sales MMCF (working interest)











—





















—





















431





















—

















431



















—

















—

















449

























449













Average Gas Price Received











—





















—

















$









0.98





















—













$









0.98



















—

















—













$





0.50





















$





0.50















Change













































95









%



















































Average Aeco Price ($USD)











—





















—

















$









1.36





















—













$









1.36



















—

















—













$





0.57





















$





0.57















Change













































139









%







































































































































NGL Sales MMB (working interest)









—

















—



















75



















—















75



















—

















—

















82

























82













Average Liquids Price Received









—

















—















$









26.22



















—











$









26.22



















—

















—













$





24.58





















$





24.58















Change













































7









%

































































Revenue and Sales









Q4 2024













Q4 2023













% Change Q4





2024 vs. Q4





2023













Q3 2024













% Change Q4





2024 vs. Q3





2024











Production (NRI BOEPD)











20,775















18,065









15





%













21,770









(5





%)









Sales (NRI BOE)











1,872,000















1,994,000









(6





)%













2,134,000









(12





%)









Realized commodity price ($/BOE)







$









64.77











$





73.96









(12





%)









$





65.41









(1





)%









Commodity (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives)







$









64.48











$





73.89









(13





%)









$





65.42









(1





)%









Total commodity sales ($MM)







$









121.7











$





149.2









(18





%)









$





140.3









(13





%)









































































In Q4 2024, Vaalco had a net revenue decrease of $18.6 million or 13% compared to Q3 2024 as total NRI sales volumes of 1,872,000 BOE was 12% lower than the Q3 2024 volumes of 2,134,000 BOE and 6% lower compared to 1,994,000 BOE for Q4 2023, primarily due to timing of offshore cargoes. Q4 2024 NRI sales were toward the higher end of Vaalco's guidance.





Q4 2024 realized pricing (net of royalties) was slightly lower compared to Q3 2024 and also 12% lower compared to Q4 2023.











Costs and Expenses









Q4 2024













Q4 2023













% Change





Q4 2024 vs.





Q4 2023













Q3 2024













% Change





Q4 2024 vs.





Q3 2024











Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock comp ($MM)





$





36.5













$





46.3













(21





%)









$





42.2













(14





%)









Production expense, excluding offshore workovers ($/BOE)





$





19.52













$





23.27













(16





%)









$





19.80













(1





%)









Offshore workover expense ($MM)





$





0.1













$





—













—





%









$





0.1













—





%









Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM)





$





37.0













$





20.3













82





%









$





47.0













(21





%)









Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE)





$





19.79













$





10.20













94





%









$





22.04













(10





%)









General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($MM)





$





7.1













$





6.1













16





%









$





6.0













18





%









General and administrative expense, excluding stock-based compensation ($/BOE)





$





3.80













$





3.00













27





%









$





2.80













36





%









Stock-based compensation expense ($MM)





$





1.4













$





0.9













56





%









$





0.9













56





%









Current income tax expense (benefit) ($MM)





$





26.2













$





41.1













(36





%)









$





33.7













(22





)%









Deferred income tax expense (benefit) ($MM)





$





(9.0





)









$





(3.5





)









157





%









$





(1.1





)









718





%





















































































Total production expense (excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation) of $36.5 million in Q4 2024 was a 14% decrease compared to Q3 2024 and a 21% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The decrease in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by lower production expense in Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire in the quarter.





Q4 2024 and Q3 2024 had minimal offshore workover expense, while Q4 2023 had no workover expense.





Q4 2024 production expense per BOE, excluding offshore workover expense, was $19.52 per BOE which was lower than Q4 2023 primarily due to the increased sales associated with the purchase of the Côte d'Ivoire asset and slightly lower than Q3 2024.





Depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) expense for Q4 2024 was $37.0 million which was lower than $47.0 million in Q3 2024 and higher than $20.3 million in Q4 2023. The decrease in Q4 2024 DD&A expense compared to Q3 2024 is due primarily to the impact of the year end depletion adjustments based on the year end reserve reports. The increase in Q4 2024 DD&A expense compared to Q4 2023 is due to higher depletable costs in Côte d'Ivoire partially offset by lower depletable costs in Gabon, Egypt, and Canada.





General and administrative (“G&A”) expense, excluding stock-based compensation, increased to $7.1 million in Q4 2024 from $6.0 million in Q3 2024 and from $6.1 million in Q4 2023. The increase in G&A expenses compared to both Q3 2024 and Q4 2023 was primarily due to higher professional service fees, salaries and wages, and accounting and legal fees. Q4 2024 cash G&A was within the Company’s guidance.





Non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $1.4 million for Q4 2024 compared to $0.9 million for Q4 2023. Non-cash stock-based compensation expense for Q3 2024 was $0.9 million.





Other income (expense), net, was an expense of $9.7 million for Q4 2024, compared to other income of $0.6 million during Q4 2023 and an expense of $0.5 million for Q3 2024. Other income (expense), net, normally consists of foreign currency losses. Also in Q4 2024, Vaalco recorded a reduction in the bargain purchase gain of $6.4 million as a result of the change in fair value estimates of the net assets acquired in the Svenska acquisition.





Foreign income taxes for Gabon are settled by the government taking oil in-kind. Q4 2024 income tax expense was an expense of $17.2 million and is comprised of current tax expense of $26.2 million and deferred tax benefit of $9.0 million. Current quarter tax was impacted by non-deductible items (such as the Svenska transaction costs) and the change in market value of tax barrels due to Gabon State mark-to-market at quarter end. Q3 2024 income tax expense was an expense of $32.6 million and is comprised of current tax expense of $33.7 million and deferred tax benefit of $1.1 million. Q4 2023 income tax expense was an expense of $37.6 million, comprised of $41.1 million of current tax expense and a deferred tax benefit of $3.5 million. For all periods, Vaalco’s overall effective tax rate was impacted by non-deductible items associated with tax rates in foreign jurisdictions higher than the US statutory rate and by non-deductible items associated with operations.





Taxes paid by jurisdiction are as follows:









(in thousands)











Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Equatorial





Guinea













Cote





d'Ivoire













Corporate





and Other













Total

















Cash/In Kind Taxes Paid:









































































Three months ended December 31, 2024













$









852













$









9,819













—













—













$









4,624













—













$









15,295





































































































Financial Update



–



Full Year 2024







The Company reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $58.5 million, which is a decrease from the $60.4 million reported for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily due to increased DD&A expense, production expenses and credit losses partially offset by higher revenues and a bargain purchase gain related to the Svenska acquisition.





NRI production volumes for full year 2024 were up 6.8% to 7.3 MMBOE compared to 6.8 MMBOE production for the prior year. The increase was driven primarily by production from the assets acquired in the Svenska Acquisition. NRI sales volumes for full year 2024 were up 6.3% to 7.3 MMBOE compared to 6.8 MMBOE sales for the prior year. Crude oil sales are a function of the number and size of crude oil liftings in each quarter and do not always coincide with volumes produced in any given period.





The average realized crude oil price for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $65.64 per barrel, representing a decrease of 0.3% from $65.83 realized in the twelve months of 2023. This slight decrease in crude oil price reflects the softening in commodity pricing over the past year.











Year to Date Summary - Sales and Net Revenue





























































$ in thousands









Year Ended December 31, 2024













Year Ended December 31, 2023















Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte





d'Ivoire











Total











Gabon









Egypt









Canada









Côte





d'Ivoire











Total











Oil Sales











236,221





















250,946





















28,418





















95,082













$









610,667



















294,577

















272,613

















28,287













—









$





595,477













NGL Sales











—





















—





















7,859



















—















7,859



















—

















—

















8,440













—













8,440













Gas Sales











—





















—





















1,849



















—















1,849



















—

















—

















3,467













—













3,467













Gross Sales











236,221





















250,946





















38,126





















95,082

















620,375



















294,577

















272,613

















40,194















—















607,384

































































































Selling Costs & carried interest











2,276





















(531









)

















(1,131









)

















—

















614



















5,301

















(995





)













(702





)









—













3,604













Royalties & taxes











(32,543









)

















(104,449









)

















(5,009









)

















—

















(142,001









)















(39,532





)













(110,569





)













(5,821





)









—













(155,922





)





























































































Net Revenue











205,954





















145,966





















31,986





















95,082

















478,988



















260,346

















161,049

















33,671













—













455,066





















































































































































































Oil Sales MMB (working interest)











2,971





















3,791





















402





















1,223

















8,387



















3,569

















4,055

















394













—













8,018













Average Oil Price Received







$









79.52

















$









66.20

















$









70.66

















$









77.74













$









72.81















$





82.54













$





67.22













$





71.88













—









$





74.27















Change









































(2









)%



















































Average Brent Price







































$









80.52















































$





82.49















Change









































(2









)%







































































































































Gas Sales MMCF (working interest)











—





















—





















1,772





















—

















1,772



















—

















—

















1,798













—













1,798













Average Gas Price Received











—





















—

















$









1.04





















—













$









1.04



















—

















—













$





1.93













—









$





1.93













Change







































(46









)%



















































Average Aeco Price ($USD)











—





















—

















$









1.05





















—













$









1.05





















—





















—















$





1.92













—









$





1.92













Change







































(45









)%







































































































































NGL Sales MMB (working interest)











—





















—





















309





















—

















309



















—

















—

















317













—













317













Average Liquids Price Received











—





















—

















$









25.46





















—













$









25.46



















—

















—













$





26.58













—









$





26.58













Change







































(4









)%









































































































































Capital Investments/Balance Sheet







For the fourth quarter of 2024, net capital expenditures totaled $41.5 million on a cash basis and $36.4 million on an accrual basis. For the full year 2024, net capital expenditures totaled $103.0 million on a cash basis and $109.4 million on an accrual basis. These expenditures were primarily related to costs associated with the development drilling programs in Egypt and Canada, as well as maintenance, project costs and long lead items for Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire.





At the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, Vaalco had an unrestricted cash balance of $82.6 million. Working capital at December 31, 2024 was $56.2 million compared with $100.7 million at December 31, 2023, while Adjusted Working Capital at December 31, 2024 totaled $73.1 million.





In March 2025, Vaalco entered into a new revolving credit facility the (“new facility”) with an initial commitment of $190 million and the ability to grow to $300 million, led by The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited, Isle of Man Branch with other participating banks and financial partners. This new facility, which is subject to customary administrative conditional precedents, replaces the Company’s existing undrawn revolving credit facility that was provided by Glencore Energy UK Ltd. The Company arranged the new facility primarily to provide short-term funding that may be needed from time-to-time to supplement its internally generated cash flow and cash balance as it executes its planned investment programs across its diversified asset base over the next few years.







Quarterly Cash Dividend







Vaalco paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 on December 20, 2024. The Company also recently announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 ($0.25 annualized), to be paid on March 28, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2025. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Vaalco Board of Directors.







Hedging







The Company continued to opportunistically hedge a portion of its expected future production to lock in strong cash flow generation to assist in funding its capital and shareholder returns programs.





The following includes hedges remaining in place as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2024:











































Weighted Average Hedge Price ($/Bbl)













Settlement Period













Type of





Contract













Index













Average Volumes





Hedged (Bbl)













Floor













Ceiling











January 2025 - March 2025









Collars









Dated Brent









70,000









$





65.00









$





85.00









April 2025 - June 2025









Collars









Dated Brent









70,000









$





65.00









$





81.00























Settlement Period









Type of Contract









Index













Average Monthly





Volumes













Weighted Average SWAP





Price in CAD

































(GJ)







b















(per GJ)















November 2024 - March 2025





Swap





AECO (7A)









67,000









$





2.80





















































a) One gigajoule (GJ) equals one billion joules (J). A gigajoule of natural gas is about 25.5 cubic metres at standard conditions.









Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company entered into the following additional derivative contracts to cover its future anticipated production:











Settlement Period













Type of





Contract













Index













Average





Monthly





Volumes













Weighted





Average Put





Price













Weighted





Average Call





Price





































(Bbls)













(per Bbl)













(per Bbl)











July 2025 - September 2025









Collars









Dated Brent









60,000









$





65.00









$





80.00



































































2025 Guidance:







The Company has provided first quarter 2025 guidance and its full year 2025 guidance. All of the quarterly and annual guidance is detailed in the tables below.























FY 2025













Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Côte d'Ivoire















Production (BOEPD)





WI









19250 - 22310









7000 - 8300









9750 - 11100









2200 - 2600









300 - 310













Production (BOEPD)





NRI









14500 - 16710









6200 - 7100









6200 - 7200









1800 - 2100









300 - 310













Sales Volume (BOEPD)





WI









19850 - 22700









7300 - 8300









9750 - 11100









2200 - 2600









600 - 700













Sales Volume (BOEPD)





NRI









14900 - 17200









6300 - 7200









6200 - 7200









1800 - 2100









600 - 700













Production Expense (millions)





WI & NRI









$148.5 - $161.5 MM













































Production Expense per BOE





WI









$18.00 - $21.50













































Production Expense per BOE





NRI









$24.00 - $28.00













































Offshore Workovers (millions)





WI & NRI









$0 - $10 MM













































Cash G&A (millions)





WI & NRI









$25.0 - $31.0 MM













































CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions)





WI & NRI









$270 - $330 MM













































DD&A ($/BOE)





NRI









$18.00 - $22.00







































































Q1 2025













Gabon













Egypt













Canada













Côte d'Ivoire















Production (BOEPD)





WI









21550 - 22750









8000 - 8600









10000 - 10500









2300 - 2500









1250 - 1250













Production (BOEPD)





NRI









16550 - 17650









6900 - 7500









6500 - 6900









1900 - 2100









1250 - 1250













Sales Volume (BOEPD)





WI









22900 - 24300









8000 - 8700









10000 - 10500









2300 - 2500









2600 - 2700













Sales Volume (BOEPD)





NRI









18000 - 19200









7000 - 7600









6500 - 6900









1900 - 2100









2600 - 2700













Production Expense (millions)





WI & NRI









$38.2 - $43.8 MM













































Production Expense per BOE





WI









$17.00 - $21.00













































Production Expense per BOE





NRI









$21.00 - $27.00













































Offshore Workovers (millions)





WI & NRI









$0 - $0 MM













































Cash G&A (millions)





WI & NRI









$6.0 - $8.0 MM













































CAPEX excluding acquisitions (millions)





WI & NRI









$70 - $90 MM













































DD&A ($/BOE)





NRI









$18.00 - $22.00







































































































Conference Call







As previously announced, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial and operating results, Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. London Time). Interested parties may participate by dialing (833) 685-0907. Parties in the United Kingdom may participate toll-free by dialing 08082389064 and other international parties may dial (412) 317-5741. Participants should request to be joined to the “Vaalco Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast on Vaalco’s website at



www.vaalco.com



. An archived audio replay will be available on Vaalco’s website.





A “Q4 2024 Supplemental Information” investor deck will be posted to Vaalco’s website prior to its conference call on March 14, 2025 that includes additional financial and operational information.







About Vaalco







Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.







For Further Information













Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Website:





www.vaalco.com























Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Al Petrie / Chris Delange



























Buchanan (UK Financial PR)







+44 (0) 207 466 5000









Ben Romney / Barry Archer





VAALCO@buchanan.uk.com























Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.





Dividends beyond the first quarter of 2025 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors for Vaalco. The declaration and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will be determined based on Vaalco’s financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, crude oil and natural gas prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. The Board reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on Vaalco common stock, the Board may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice.





Any forward-looking statement made by Vaalco in this press release is based only on information currently available to Vaalco and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Vaalco undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.







PV-10 Value and Probable Reserves







PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and represents the period-end present value of estimated future cash inflows from VAALCO’s reserves, less future development and production costs, discounted at 10% per annum to reflect timing of future cash flows. PV-10 values for 2P WI CPR reserves have been calculated using VAALCO’s management assumptions for timing, escalated crude oil price and cost in the case of 2P WI CPR reserves. PV-10 generally differs from standardized measure, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it generally does not include the effects of income taxes; however, VAALCO’s PV-10 does include the effect of income taxes. PV-10 is a widely used measure within the industry and is commonly used by securities analysts, banks and credit rating agencies to evaluate the estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves on a comparative basis across companies or specific properties. VAALCO’s PV-10 includes the effect of income taxes. Neither PV-10 nor the standardized measure purports to represent the fair value of the Company’s crude oil and natural gas reserves.





VAALCO has provided summations of its PV-10 for its proved and probable reserves on a 2P WI CPR basis in this press release. The SEC strictly prohibits companies from aggregating proved, probable and possible reserves in filings with the SEC due to the different levels of certainty associated with each reserve category. GAAP does not provide a measure of estimated future net cash flows for reserves other than proved reserves and accordingly it is not practicable to reconcile the PV-10 value of 2P WI CPR reserves to a GAAP measure, such as the standardized measure. Investors should be cautioned that estimates of PV-10 of probable reserves, as well as the underlying volumetric estimates, are inherently more uncertain of being recovered and realized than comparable measures for proved reserves. Further, because estimates of probable reserve volumes have not been adjusted for risk due to this uncertainty of recovery, their summation may be of limited use. Nonetheless, VAALCO believes that PV-10 estimates for probable reserves present useful information for investors about the future net cash flows of its reserves in the absence of a comparable GAAP measure such as standardized measure.







WI CPR Reserves







WI CPR reserves represent proved (“1P”) and proved plus probable (“2P”) estimates as reported by NSAI and GLJ and prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. The SEC definitions of proved and probable reserves are different from the definitions contained in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management Systems approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers. As a result, 1P and 2P WI CPR reserves may not be comparable to United States standards. The SEC requires United States oil and gas reporting companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves after the deduction of royalties and production due to others but permits the optional disclosure of probable and possible reserves in accordance with SEC definitions.





1P and 2P WI CPR reserves, as disclosed herein, may differ from the SEC definitions of proved and probable reserves because:







Pricing for SEC is the average closing price on the first trading day of each month for the prior year which is then held flat in the future, while the 1P and 2P WI CPR pricing assumption was $79.79 per barrel of oil beginning in 2025, $69.79 in 2026, and inflating 2% thereafter; and



Pricing for SEC is the average closing price on the first trading day of each month for the prior year which is then held flat in the future, while the 1P and 2P WI CPR pricing assumption was $79.79 per barrel of oil beginning in 2025, $69.79 in 2026, and inflating 2% thereafter; and



Lease operating expenses are typically not escalated under the SEC’s rules, while for the WI CPR reserves estimates, they are escalated at 2% annually beginning in 2025.







Management uses 1P and 2P WI CPR reserves as a measurement of operating performance because it assists management in strategic planning, budgeting and economic evaluations and in comparing the operating performance of Svenska to other companies. Management believes that the presentation of 1P and 2P WI CPR reserves is useful to its international investors, particularly those that invest in companies trading on the London Stock Exchange, in order to better compare reserve information to other London Stock Exchange-traded companies that report similar measures. However, 1P and 2P WI CPR reserves should not be used as a substitute for proved reserves calculated in accordance with the definitions prescribed by the SEC. In evaluating Vaalco’s business, investors should rely on Vaalco’s SEC proved reserves and consider 1P and 2P WI CPR reserves only supplementally.







Other Oil and Gas Advisories







Investors are cautioned when viewing BOEs in isolation. BOE conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalencies described above, utilizing such equivalencies may be incomplete as an indication of value.







Inside Information







This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company’s obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Vaalco is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of Vaalco.







VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















December 31,





















2024

















2023



















(in thousands)















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents







$









82,650











$





121,001









Receivables:





















Trade, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively











94,778















44,888









Accounts with joint venture owners, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.5 million and $0.8 million, respectively











179















1,814









Foreign income taxes receivable











—















—









Egypt receivables and other, net of allowances for credit loss and other of $0.0 million and $4.6 million, respectively











35,763















45,942









Other current assets











24,557















14,496









Total current assets











237,927

















228,141











Crude oil, natural gas and NGLs properties and equipment, net











538,103















459,786









Other noncurrent assets:





















Right of use operating lease assets











17,254















2,378









Right of use finance lease assets











79,849















89,962









Deferred tax assets











55,581















29,242









Other long-term assets











26,236















13,707









Total assets







$









954,950













$









823,216













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities







$









181,728











$





127,475









Asset retirement obligations











78,592















47,343









Operating lease liabilities - net of current portion











13,903















33









Finance lease liabilities - net of current portion











67,377















78,293









Deferred tax liabilities











93,904















73,581









Other long-term liabilities











17,863















17,709









Total liabilities











453,367















344,434









Total shareholders' equity











501,583















478,782









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$









954,950













$









823,216









































VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Consolidated Statements of Operations















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December





31, 2024













December





31, 2023













September 30,





2024













December





31, 2024













December





31, 2023

















(in thousands except per share amounts)











Revenues:













































Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales





$





121,721













$





149,154













$





140,334













$





478,988













$





455,066













Operating costs and expenses:













































Production expense









36,641

















46,397

















42,324

















163,500

















153,157













FPSO demobilization and other costs









—

















1,837

















—

















—

















7,484













Exploration expense









—

















706

















—

















48

















1,965













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









37,047

















20,344

















47,031

















143,034

















115,302













General and administrative expense









8,454

















7,005

















6,929

















29,684

















23,840













Credit losses and other









1,082

















(7,343





)













69

















6,304

















(4,906





)









Total operating costs and expenses









83,224

















68,946

















96,353

















342,570

















296,842













Other operating income, net









10

















731

















102

















78

















433













Operating income









38,507

















80,939

















44,083

















136,496

















158,657













Other income (expense):













































Derivative instruments gain (loss), net









(365





)













2,500

















210

















(745





)













232













Interest expense, net









(1,092





)













(1,077





)













(588





)













(3,732





)













(6,452





)









Bargain purchase gain









(6,366





)













—

















—

















13,532

















(1,412





)









Other income (expense), net









(1,828





)













(797





)













(141





)













(5,754





)













(894





)









Total other income (expense), net









(9,651





)













626

















(519





)













3,301

















(8,526





)









Income before income taxes









28,856

















81,565

















43,564

















139,797

















150,131













Income tax expense









17,192

















37,574

















32,574

















81,307

















89,777













Net income





$





11,664













$





43,991













$





10,990













$





58,490













$





60,354













Other comprehensive income (loss):













































Currency translation adjustments









(5,975





)













2,036

















1,655

















(7,842





)













1,701













Comprehensive income





$





5,689













$





46,027













$





12,645













$





50,648













$





62,055

























































Basic net income per share:













































Net income per share





$





0.11













$





0.41













$





0.10













$





0.56













$





0.56













Basic weighted average shares outstanding









103,743

















104,893

















103,743

















103,669

















106,376













Diluted net income per share:













































Net income per share





$





0.11













$





0.41













$





0.10













$





0.56













$





0.56













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









103,812

















105,020

















103,842

















103,747

















106,555



































































































VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2022























(in thousands)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





























Net income







$









58,490















$





60,354













$





51,890













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





























Depreciation, depletion and amortization











143,034



















115,302

















48,143













Bargain purchase gain











(13,532









)















1,412

















(10,819





)









Exploration expense











48



















1,841

















—













Deferred taxes











(16,785









)















(2,864





)













44,805













Unrealized foreign exchange loss











8



















52

















(1,043





)









Stock-based compensation











4,435



















3,323

















2,200













Cash settlements paid on exercised stock appreciation rights











(154









)















(378





)













(827





)









Derivative instruments (gain) loss, net











745



















(232





)













37,812













Cash settlements paid on matured derivative contracts, net











(453









)















(127





)













(42,935





)









Cash settlements paid on asset retirement obligations











(368









)















(6,747





)













(6,577





)









Credit losses and other











6,304



















7,543

















3,082













Other operating loss, net











34



















55

















(38





)









Equipment and other expensed in operations











2,505



















3,196

















2,052













Change in operating assets and liabilities











(70,594









)















40,867

















1,101













Net cash provided by operating activities











113,718



















223,597

















128,846













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





























Property and equipment expenditures











(102,996









)















(97,223





)













(159,897





)









Acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties











877



















—

















36,686













Net cash used in investing activities











(102,119









)















(97,223





)













(123,211





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





























Proceeds from the issuances of common stock











447



















673

















312













Dividend distribution











(26,216









)















(26,772





)













(9,354





)









Treasury shares











(6,803









)















(23,570





)













(3,805





)









Deferred financing costs











—



















—

















(2,069





)









Payments of finance lease











(10,477









)















(7,150





)













(3,039





)









Net cash used in in financing activities











(43,048









)















(56,819





)













(17,955





)









Effects of exchange rate changes on cash











(3









)















(153





)













(218





)









NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH











(31,452









)















69,402

















(12,538





)









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD











129,178



















59,776

















72,314













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD







$









97,726















$





129,178













$





59,776

































































VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Selected Financial and Operating Statistics







(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

















Year ended

















December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













September





30, 2024













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













NRI SALES DATA































































Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (MBOE)





1,872













1,994













2,134













7,262













6,832









Average daily sales volumes (BOE)





20,352













21,912













23,198













19,843













18,718







































































WI PRODUCTION DATA































































Etame Crude oil (MBbl)





791













887













810













3,199













3,674









Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





8,598













9,641













8,800













8,741













10,066





































































Egypt Crude oil (MBbl)





923













1,024













964













3,791













4,055









Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





10,035













11,126













10,480













10,357













11,111





































































Canada Crude Oil (MBbl)





99













77













112













402













394









Canada Natural Gas (Mcf)





431













471













449













1,772













1,798









Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE)





75













81













82













309













317









Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE)





246













236













269













1,006













1,011









Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





2,669













2,563













2,923













2,749













2,769





































































Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl)





368













—













415













1,058













—









Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





3,997













—













4,506













2,891













—





































































Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE)





2,328













2,147













2,458













9,054













8,740









Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





25,300













23,330













26,709













24,738













23,946







































































NRI PRODUCTION DATA































































Etame Crude oil (MBbl)





688













772













704













2,783













3,196









Gabon Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





7,481













8,391













7,652













7,605













8,756





































































Egypt Crude oil (MBbl)





644













697













657













2,585













2,771









Egypt Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





7,001













7,576













7,141













7,063













7,593





































































Canada Crude Oil (MBbl)





85













63













95













350













336









Canada Natural Gas (Mcf)





371













384













380













1,542













1,533









Canada Natural Gas Liquid (MBOE)





64













66













69













269













271









Canada Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (MBOE)





211













193













227













870













862









Canada Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





2,296













2,098













2,471













2,377













2,361





































































Côte d'Ivoire Crude oil (MBbl)





368













—













415













1,058













—









Côte d'Ivoire Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





3,997













—













4,506













2,891













—





































































Total Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production (MBOE)





1,911













1,662













2,003













7,296













6,829









Average daily production volumes (BOEPD)





20,775













18,065













21,770













19,936













18,710























AVERAGE SALES PRICES:















































Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - WI basis





$





65.69









$





73.98









$





69.07









$





68.63









$





69.30









Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (per BOE) - NRI basis





$





64.77









$





73.96









$





65.41









$





65.64









$





65.83









Crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales (Per BOE including realized commodity derivatives)





$





64.48









$





73.89









$





65.39









$





65.58









$





65.81























































COSTS AND EXPENSES (Per BOE of sales):















































Production expense









19.57









$





23.27









$





19.83









$





22.51









$





22.42









Production expense, excluding offshore workovers and stock compensation*









19.49









$





23.25









$





19.80









$





22.48









$





22.59









Depreciation, depletion and amortization









19.79









$





10.20









$





22.04









$





19.69









$





16.88









General and administrative expense**









4.52









$





3.51









$





3.25









$





4.09









$





3.49









Property and equipment expenditures, cash basis (in thousands)





$





41,466









$





19,858









$





12,431









$





102,996









$





97,223









































































*Offshore workover costs excluded for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 are $0.1 million, $0 million and $0.1 million, respectively.





*Stock compensation associated with production expense excluded from the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024 are immaterial.





**General and administrative expenses include $0.72, $0.50 and $0.52 per barrel of oil related to stock-based compensation expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively.













NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES





Management uses Adjusted Net Income to evaluate operating and financial performance and believes the measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash and/or other items that management does not consider to be indicative of the Company’s performance from period to period. Management also believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors to evaluate and compare the Company’s operating and financial performance across periods, as well as facilitating comparisons to others in the Company’s industry. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus deferred income tax expense (benefit), unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain), bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, FPSO demobilization, transaction costs related to the Svenska acquisition and non-cash and other items.





Adjusted EBITDAX is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by Vaalco’s management and by external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders, rating agencies, investors and others who follow the industry. Management believes the measure is useful to investors because it is as an indicator of the Company’s ability to internally fund exploration and development activities and to service or incur additional debt. Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income, plus interest expense (income) net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, exploration expense, FPSO demobilization, non-cash and other items including stock compensation expense, bargain purchase gain on the Svenska Acquisition, other operating (income) expense, net, non-cash purchase price adjustment, transaction costs related to acquisition, credit losses and other and unrealized derivative instrument loss (gain).





Management uses Adjusted Working Capital as a transition tool to assess the working capital position of the Company’s continuing operations excluding leasing obligations because it eliminates the impact of discontinued operations as well as the impact of lease liabilities. Under the lease accounting standards, lease liabilities related to assets used in joint operations include both the Company’s share of expenditures as well as the share of lease expenditures which its non-operator joint venture owners’ will be obligated to pay under joint operating agreements. Adjusted Working Capital is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents working capital excluding working capital attributable to discontinued operations and current liabilities associated with lease obligations.





Management uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate financial performance and to determine the total amount of cash over a specified period available to be used in connection with returning cash to shareholders, and believes the measure is useful to investors because it provides the total amount of net cash available for returning cash to shareholders by adding cash generated from operating activities, subtracting amounts used in financing and investing activities, effects of exchange rate changes on cash and adding back amounts used for dividend payments and stock repurchases. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and adds the amounts paid under dividend distributions and share repurchases over a specified period.





Free Cash Flow has significant limitations, including that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes and should not be used as a substitute for cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as a substitute for cashflows from operating activities before discontinued operations or any other liquidity measure presented in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income have significant limitations, including that they do not reflect the Company’s cash requirements for capital expenditures, contractual commitments, working capital or debt service. Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and operating income (loss), and the calculation of these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, the Company’s Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





The tables below reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Working Capital and Free Cash Flow.





VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)









(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income









December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Net income





$





11,664













$





43,991













$





10,990













$





58,490













$





60,354













Adjustment for discrete items:













































Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain)









96

















(2,565





)













(192





)













292

















(359





)









Bargain purchase gain









6,366

















—

















—

















(13,532





)













1,412













FPSO demobilization









—

















1,837

















—

















—

















7,484













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









(11,781





)













(3,538





)













(3,089





)













(20,332





)













(2,865





)









Non-cash purchase price adjustment









—

















—

















—

















14,981

















—













Transaction costs related to acquisition









508

















—

















327

















3,910

















—













Other operating (income) expense, net









(10





)













(731





)













(102





)













(78





)













(418





)









Adjusted Net Income





$





6,843













$





38,994













$





7,934













$





43,731













$





65,608

























































Diluted Adjusted Net Income per Share





$





0.07













$





0.37













$





0.08













$





0.42













$





0.62













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



(1)











103,812

















105,020

















103,842

















103,747

















106,555



































































































(1)



No adjustments to weighted average shares outstanding



















Three Months Ended













Year Ended













Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAX









December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2024













December





31, 2023











Net income





$





11,664













$





43,991













$





10,990













$





58,490













$





60,354













Add back:













































Interest expense (income), net









1,092

















1,077

















588

















3,732

















6,452













Income tax expense (benefit)









17,192

















37,574

















32,574

















81,307

















89,777













Depreciation, depletion and amortization









37,047

















20,344

















47,031

















143,034

















115,302













Exploration expense









—

















706

















—

















48

















1,965













FPSO demobilization









—

















1,837

















—

















—

















7,484













Non-cash or unusual items:













































Stock-based compensation









1,196

















991

















1,479

















4,558

















3,323













Unrealized derivative instruments loss (gain)









96

















(2,565





)













(192





)













292

















(359





)









Bargain purchase gain









6,366

















—

















—

















(13,532





)













1,412













Other operating (income) expense, net









(10





)













(731





)













(102





)













(78





)













(418





)









Non-cash purchase price adjustment









—

















—

















—

















14,981

















—













Transaction costs related to acquisition









508

















—

















327

















3,910

















—













Credit losses and other









1,082

















(7,343





)













69

















6,304

















(4,906





)









Adjusted EBITDAX





$





76,233













$





95,881













$





92,764













$





303,046













$





280,386

































































































VAALCO ENERGY, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES





Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







(Unaudited)









(in thousands)













Reconciliation of Working Capital to Adjusted Working Capital









December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023













Change











Current assets







$









237,927















$





228,141













$





9,786













Current liabilities











(181,728









)















(127,475





)













(54,253





)











Working capital













56,199



















100,666

















(44,467





)









Add: lease liabilities - current portion











16,895



















12,475

















4,420













Add: current liabilities - discontinued operations











—



















673

















(673





)











Adjusted Working Capital









$









73,094















$





113,814













$





(40,720





)



























Year Ended





December 31, 2024













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow









(in thousands)











Net cash provided by Operating activities







$









113,718















Net cash used in Investing activities











(102,119









)











Net cash used in Financing activities











(43,048









)











Effects of exchange rate changes on cash











(3









)













Total net cash change













(31,452









)























Add back shareholder cash out:













Dividends paid











26,215















Stock buyback











6,802

















Total cash returned to shareholders













33,017





























Free Cash Flow









$









1,565

































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.