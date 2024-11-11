Vaalco Energy reports Q3 EPS 8c, two estimates 14c

Reports Q3 revenue $140.3M, two estimates $135.3M. George Maxwell, CEO, commented, “We continue to deliver strong quarterly results, both operationally and financially, that are generating significant Adjusted EBITDAX and building cash on hand to fund organic growth. In addition, we remain committed to shareholder returns through our quarterly dividend policy. Our production, sales and Adjusted EBITDAX all improved compared to Q2 2024 as we realize the positive impacts from the highly accretive Cote d’Ivoire acquisition, the solid results from our Canadian drilling program, and the focus on optimizing production in Gabon and Egypt. In the third quarter, we announced that the results of our independent, third-party reserve engineer’s calculation of proved reserves associated with the Cote d’Ivoire acquisition as of December 31, 2023 was approximately 30% greater than our initial disclosure. This strategically complementary and highly cost-effective acquisition expands our West African focus area through the addition of a sizeable producing asset that has significant upside potential and considerable future development opportunities in Cote d’Ivoire, a well-established and investment-friendly country. Additionally, the documentation has been completed on the production sharing contracts for two offshore Gabon exploration blocks where Vaalco holds a 37.5% working interest. We are excited about the major projects planned for 2025 that are expected to deliver a step-change in organic growth across the portfolio in the coming years. As we work to finalize the timing of our projects, we will provide more details iearly 2025. We have delivered on our focused strategy over the past three years and believe we will continue to do so with the organic growth programs across our diversified portfolio over the next few years. We remain focused on maximizing value and generating strong operational cash flow to fund our numerous organic opportunities moving forward, all while continuing to return capital to our shareholders through the quarterly dividend policy.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EGY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.