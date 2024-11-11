VAALCO Energy options imply 8.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in VAALCO Energy (EGY) is 2.1x normal with calls leading puts 7:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.6%, or 48c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.2%.

