VAALCO Energy (LSE:EGY) Price Target Increased by 15.30% to 8.97

The average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy (LSE:EGY) has been revised to 8.97 / share. This is an increase of 15.30% from the prior estimate of 7.78 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.42 to a high of 10.64 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.38% from the latest reported closing price of 555.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.08%, a decrease of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.47% to 58,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,344K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,859K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,299K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 2,183K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,101K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,293K shares, representing a decrease of 9.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 14.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.