VAALCO Energy (LSE:EGY) Price Target Increased by 7,444.07% to 661.66

The average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy (LSE:EGY) has been revised to 661.66 GBX / share. This is an increase of 7,444.07% from the prior estimate of 8.77 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 539.55 GBX to a high of 801.32 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.16% from the latest reported closing price of 290.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.06%, an increase of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.54% to 78,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 4,424K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,158K shares , representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 9.53% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 3,724K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,482K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 3,397K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 12.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,353K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kornitzer Capital Management holds 3,002K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 5.65% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.