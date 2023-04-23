VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Increased by 7.33% to 10.11

The average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) has been revised to 10.11 / share. This is an increase of 7.33% from the prior estimate of 9.42 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.69 to a high of 10.87 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.19% from the latest reported closing price of 360.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 12.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.25%, an increase of 101.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.85% to 63,333K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,484K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,097K shares, representing an increase of 43.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,344K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 47.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 83.22% over the last quarter.

Wilen Investment Management holds 3,132K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,701K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares, representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 124.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,437K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,244K shares, representing an increase of 48.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 85.46% over the last quarter.

