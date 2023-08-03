VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Price Target Decreased by 8.30% to 8.69

The average one-year price target for VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) has been revised to 8.69 / share. This is an decrease of 8.30% from the prior estimate of 9.48 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.32 to a high of 9.34 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.28% from the latest reported closing price of 320.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in VAALCO Energy. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGY is 0.10%, a decrease of 12.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.09% to 60,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,344K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,532K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,701K shares, representing a decrease of 6.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 9.67% over the last quarter.

First Sabrepoint Capital Management holds 2,350K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 21.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,325K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,437K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,248K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,286K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGY by 6.97% over the last quarter.

See all VAALCO Energy regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.