VAALCO Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGY) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

VAALCO Energy's (NYSE:EGY) stock is up by a considerable 33% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study VAALCO Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for VAALCO Energy is:

56% = US$93m ÷ US$168m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.56 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

VAALCO Energy's Earnings Growth And 56% ROE

First thing first, we like that VAALCO Energy has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 26% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 7.8% net income growth seen by VAALCO Energy over the past five years. growth

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 3.4% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if VAALCO Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is VAALCO Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

VAALCO Energy's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 3.2% (implying that it retains 97% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, VAALCO Energy only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with VAALCO Energy's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for VAALCO Energy by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

