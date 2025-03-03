VAALCO Energy, Inc. Expands Operations by Farming into CI-705 Block Offshore Côte d'Ivoire

VAALCO Energy farms into CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire, holding a 70% working interest and plans exploration.

Quiver AI Summary

VAALCO Energy, Inc. has announced its entry into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire, where it will serve as the operator with a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest due to a commercial carry arrangement with partners Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI. The block, located approximately 70 kilometers from VAALCO's CI-40 Block, covers 2,300 km2 and has been lightly explored with only three wells drilled thus far. VAALCO invested $3 million in this opportunity, which it sees as having significant potential for oil and gas prospects. CEO George Maxwell expressed enthusiasm about expanding the company's presence in Côte d’Ivoire, citing the block's favorable location in a proven petroleum system and the company’s strategy for advancing its growth through exploration and development in the region.

Potential Positives

Vaalco Energy has successfully farmed into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire, gaining a 70% working interest and the operational role, which enhances the company's exploration and growth potential in a proven petroleum system.

The block is favorably located near existing infrastructure and a growing domestic market, which could lead to significant future revenue opportunities.

Vaalco's investment of $3 million indicates a commitment to expanding its portfolio and demonstrates confidence in the prospectivity of the new block, potentially leading to increased shareholder value.

The announcement highlights Vaalco's strategy for organic growth through planned major projects in 2025 and 2026, which could substantially enhance its overall operational performance.

Potential Negatives

Vaalco is entering a lightly explored block (CI-705) with only three wells drilled to date, indicating potential uncertainties regarding the block's viability and the risks associated with exploration in such areas.

The company has committed $3 million to acquire its interest in CI-705, which may be seen as a significant investment in the context of its overall financial health and prospects, raising concerns about cash flow and resource allocation.

The forward-looking statements in the release indicate reliance on future drilling and production estimates, which are inherently uncertain and subject to various risks that could negatively impact the company's performance.

FAQ

What is the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire?

The CI-705 block is a lightly explored area in the Tano basin, covering approximately 2,300 km2.

What percentage of interest does Vaalco hold in the CI-705 block?

Vaalco holds a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest in the CI-705 block.

What partners is Vaalco working with in the CI-705 block?

Vaalco is partnering with Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI for the CI-705 block.

What were Vaalco's initial investments in the CI-705 block?

Vaalco invested $3 million to acquire its interest in the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

What are the future plans for the CI-705 block?

Vaalco plans to conduct geological analysis and may drill up to two exploration wells on the block.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EGY Insider Trading Activity

$EGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $EGY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) announced that it has farmed into the CI-705 block offshore Côte d’Ivoire. Vaalco will become operator of the block with a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest though a commercial carry arrangement and is partnering with Ivory Coast Exploration Oil & Gas SAS and PETROCI. The CI-705 block is located in the prolific Tano basin and is approximately 70 kilometers (“km”) to the west of Vaalco’s CI-40 Block, where the Baobab and Kossipo oil fields are located, and 60 km west of ENI’s recent Calao discovery. Block CI-705 covers approximately 2,300 km



2



and is lightly explored with three wells drilled to date on the block. The water depth across the block ranges from zero to 2,500 meters. Vaalco has invested $3 million to acquire its interest in the new block which it believes has significant prospectivity.





“We are very excited to expand our footprint offshore Côte d’Ivoire,” said George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer. “When we announced our entry into country in 2024 as a non-operating partner in the CI-40 block, we noted our excitement to be expanding our West African focus in a well-established and investment-friendly country. We believe the CI-705 block is favorably located in a proven petroleum system, near existing infrastructure with access to a strong growing domestic market with attractive upside potential. Under the terms of the farm-in, we will operate the block with a 70% working interest and a 100% paying interest as we carry our partners at commercial terms through the seismic reprocessing and interpretation stages and potentially drilling up to two exploration wells. Our initial assessment is that there are both oil and natural gas prospects on the block and we plan to conduct a detailed, integrated geological analysis to assess and mature our understanding of the block’s overall prospectivity. We have demonstrated our ability to acquire, develop and enhance value with the accretive acquisitions we have executed in the past. We are also excited about the major projects that we have planned in 2025 and 2026, which are expected to deliver a step-change in organic growth across our portfolio. We are pleased to have yet another opportunity to add value and runway for Vaalco’s future.”









Source: Vaalco Energy







About Vaalco







Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.







For Further Information

























Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Website:







www.vaalco.com

























Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Al Petrie / Chris Delange



























Buchanan (UK Financial PR)







+44 (0) 207 466 5000









Ben Romney / Barry Archer







Vaalco@buchanan.uk.com

























Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vi) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.







Inside Information







This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company’s obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Vaalco is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of Vaalco.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca96dfc-9a1c-4e43-a010-fc63848983f2





