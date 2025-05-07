Vaalco Energy, Inc. Announces Details for Capital Markets Day Presentation on May 14, 2025

Vaalco Energy details its Capital Markets Day on May 14, 2025, for investors and analysts, featuring key management presentations.

Vaalco Energy, Inc. announced details for its upcoming Capital Markets Day presentation set for May 14, 2025, starting at 8 a.m. Central Time. The event, aimed at shareholders, analysts, and institutional investors, will be broadcast live with a Q&A session, and materials will be available on Vaalco's website. The agenda will cover management presentations on the company's asset portfolio, updates on major investment projects, financial strategies, and future company objectives. Founded in 1985 and based in Houston, Texas, Vaalco has operations in multiple countries, including Gabon and Egypt.

HOUSTON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the “Company”) today provided additional details regarding its Capital Markets Day presentation on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. Central Time (2 p.m. London Time) and is expected to conclude by around 10:00 a.m. Central Time (4 p.m. London Time).





Participation in the Capital Markets Day is directed to Vaalco’s shareholders, buy side and sell side analysts, as well as large institutional investors and portfolio managers. The session will be webcast live along with related presentation materials, and the webcast will allow for questions to be asked of the management team.





Interested investors may sign up for the webcast using the link that is now available on Vaalco’s web site at www.vaalco.com in the “Investors” section of the web site under upcoming events, or use this link:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nvILiLZm





. A replay will be archived on the site shortly after the presentation concludes.





The agenda will include presentations by key members of management on topics including:







A technical deep dive into Vaalco’s diverse portfolio;



Updates on the Company’s major investment projects;



Outlining projected finance and capital management strategy for execution of the Company’s longer-term vision; and



Additional insight into Vaalco’s strategy over the next three to five years.

















About Vaalco







Vaalco, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, Texas, USA based, independent energy company with a diverse portfolio of production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Canada.







For Further Information













Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Website:





www.vaalco.com























Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations)







+00 1 713 543 3422









Al Petrie / Chris Delange



























Burson Buchanan (UK Financial PR)







+44 (0) 207 466 5000









Ben Romney / Barry Archer





Vaalco@buchanan.uk.com























Forward Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and may also include “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “aim,” “target,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “plan” and “probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding Vaalco's ability to effectively integrate assets and properties it has acquired as a result of the Svenska acquisition into its operations; (iii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco’s operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iv) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (v) expectations of future dividends; (vi) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Vaalco’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.



