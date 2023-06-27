Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vaalco Energy (EGY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.63, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 7.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vaalco Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 53.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $111.74 million, up 0.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $458.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -40.94% and +29.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Vaalco Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.16, so we one might conclude that Vaalco Energy is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

