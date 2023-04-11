Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vaalco Energy (EGY) closed at $4.16, marking a -1.42% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 5.38% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vaalco Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $140.29 million, up 104.33% from the year-ago period.

EGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $640.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.98% and +80.85%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vaalco Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vaalco Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 1.93 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.7.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

