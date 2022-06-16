Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vaalco Energy (EGY) closed at $8.04, marking a -0.12% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had gained 29.42% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Vaalco Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 192.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $57.8 million, up 22.93% from the year-ago period.

EGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $285.7 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.01% and +43.51%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vaalco Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vaalco Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.67, which means Vaalco Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

