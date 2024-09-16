Is Vaalco Energy (EGY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Vaalco Energy (EGY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vaalco Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Vaalco Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EGY's full-year earnings has moved 25.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EGY has gained about 24.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Vaalco Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

FMC Technologies (FTI) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.4%.

The consensus estimate for FMC Technologies' current year EPS has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Vaalco Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.3% so far this year, so EGY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FMC Technologies, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 24-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved -12.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Vaalco Energy and FMC Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.