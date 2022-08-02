Vaalco Energy (EGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vaalco Energy (EGY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.74, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas explorer had lost 16.86% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vaalco Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 471.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $97.64 million, up 107.66% from the prior-year quarter.

EGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.96 per share and revenue of $394.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +116.06% and +97.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vaalco Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Vaalco Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.07.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.