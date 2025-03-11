VAALCO ENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $EGY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VAALCO ENERGY ($EGY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $109,998,090 and earnings of $0.05 per share.

VAALCO ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

VAALCO ENERGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060

VAALCO ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of VAALCO ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

