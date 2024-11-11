Vaalco Energy Announces Consistent Dividend for Q4 2024

Vaalco Energy (EGY) has released an update.

Vaalco Energy, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking the continuation of its consistent dividend strategy. This announcement reflects the company’s robust operational performance and strategic growth initiatives, catering to investors looking for steady returns in the energy sector. Vaalco has consistently increased its dividends, underscoring its financial strength and commitment to shareholder value.

