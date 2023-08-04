VA Tech Wabag (NSE:WABAG) Price Target Increased by 31.09% to 556.92

The average one-year price target for VA Tech Wabag (NSE:WABAG) has been revised to 556.92 / share. This is an increase of 31.09% from the prior estimate of 424.83 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 484.80 to a high of 642.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.23% from the latest reported closing price of 524.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in VA Tech Wabag. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WABAG is 0.24%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 24,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,153K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,164K shares, representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 15.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,533K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 16.44% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 2,029K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing an increase of 26.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 19.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,467K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,463K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 1,101K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

