VA Tech Wabag (NSE:WABAG) Price Target Increased by 12.73% to 632.40

The average one-year price target for VA Tech Wabag (NSE:WABAG) has been revised to 632.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.73% from the prior estimate of 561.00 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 626.20 to a high of 651.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.50% from the latest reported closing price of 623.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in VA Tech Wabag. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WABAG is 0.22%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.61% to 23,316K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,123K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,544K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 8.64% over the last quarter.

GUNR - FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund holds 2,129K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,029K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 1.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,530K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WABAG by 9.01% over the last quarter.

KGGAX - KOPERNIK GLOBAL ALL-CAP FUND SHARES holds 1,146K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

