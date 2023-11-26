va-Q-tec (FWB:VQT) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for va-Q-tec (FWB:VQT) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.72% from the latest reported closing price of 24.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in va-Q-tec. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 69.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VQT is 0.00%, a decrease of 96.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSI - Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

