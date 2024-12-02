News & Insights

Stocks

V2Y Corporation Partners for Enhanced Vegetable Cultivation

December 02, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

V2Y Corporation Ltd. (SG:V2Y) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

V2Y Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiary Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd., has entered a technology sharing agreement with Shouguang Leyi Vegetable Technology Development Co. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of vegetable cultivation, supporting V2Y’s trading and distribution operations. The partnership is set to provide consultancy services to food suppliers and eventually establish V2Y’s own cultivation facility.

For further insights into SG:V2Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.