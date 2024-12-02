V2Y Corporation Partners for Enhanced Vegetable Cultivation

V2Y Corporation Ltd. (SG:V2Y) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

V2Y Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiary Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd., has entered a technology sharing agreement with Shouguang Leyi Vegetable Technology Development Co. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of vegetable cultivation, supporting V2Y’s trading and distribution operations. The partnership is set to provide consultancy services to food suppliers and eventually establish V2Y’s own cultivation facility.

For further insights into SG:V2Y stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.