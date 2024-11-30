News & Insights

V2Y Corporation Expands into Food Distribution Sector

November 30, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

V2Y Corporation Ltd. (SG:V2Y) has released an update.

V2Y Corporation Ltd.’s subsidiary, Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd., has entered into a joint venture with Green Grapes Pte. Ltd. and an exclusive distribution agreement with Shouguang Leyi Vegetable Technology Development Co. This strategic move aims to enhance V2Y’s presence in the food trading and distribution sector, leveraging GGPL’s industry connections and Shouguang Leyi’s advanced agricultural technology.

