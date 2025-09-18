V2X Wins Spot On $3.5 Bln Defense Threat Reduction Agency Contract; Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), a provider of critical mission solutions, on Thursday announced it has been awarded a position on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's, Cooperative Threat Reduction Integrating Contract IV.

The contract supports the Department of Defense's global Cooperative Threat Reduction program, aimed at reducing threats from weapons of mass destruction and related materials.

The company will provide comprehensive support to counter and eliminate chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats worldwide.

The company said the award expands its role in global threat reduction efforts and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in domestic and international defense initiatives.

V2X is one of six recipients selected for the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract, which carries a ceiling value of $3.5 billion over a five-year base period with five additional option years.

In the pre-market trading, V2X is 3.25% higher at $59.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

