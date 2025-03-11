V2X Secures $100 Mln Deal To Support NATO Missile Defense In Poland

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) Tuesday announced that it has secured a $100 million contract to support the U.S. Navy's Aegis Ashore facilities in Poland.

These facilities play a vital role in NATO's missile defense system, designed to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles, enhancing transatlantic security against growing missile threats.

The contract includes a one-year base period, seven one-year options, and a six-month extension.

V2X is currently trading at $48.26, up $1.28 or 2.72 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.