V2X reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.29, consensus 35c

November 04, 2024 — 04:16 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $1.08B, consensus $1.07B. “V2X (VVX) reported strong third quarter results with record revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA1, driven by our continued alignment to well-funded critical missions and the ability to deliver capabilities at scale across the globe,” said Jeremy Wensinger, President and CEO. “Revenue increased 8% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA increased 28% year-over-year, reflecting strong program performance. Adjusted net income increased 76% year-over-year and adjusted diluted EPS increased 77% year-over-year.”

VVX

