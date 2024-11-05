V2X price target raised to $80 from $65 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh raised the firm’s price target on V2X (VVX) to $80 from $65 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 earnings, and management raised its FY24 revenue and non-GAAP EPS outlook outlook, but reiterated the prior framework for adjusted EBITDA, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JMP continues to like V2X as an opportunity for long-term capital appreciation given the strong breadth and depth of solutions spanning aerospace capabilities, mission support, and training, as well as its forward-thinking portfolio designed to fuse physical and digital aspects of client missions.

