V2X To Maintain And Support U.S. Air Force Electronic Warfare Systems

(RTTNews) - V2X Inc. (VVX) a US-based provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally Thursday has secured a $21 million firm-fixed-price contract to sustain vital avionics and electronic warfare systems for the U.S. Air Force. The agreement covers the repair and maintenance of AN/ALQ-172 and AN/ALQ-161 components, ensuring the continued mission readiness of the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B, and C-130 aircraft.

As global adversaries advance their electronic warfare capabilities, V2X's efforts help safeguard U.S. aircraft in contested environments. The AN/ALQ-172 self-protection RF subsystem delivers multi-threat countermeasures against various radar threats, while the continuously upgraded AN/ALQ-161 system enhances threat detection and defense, extending its effectiveness since its initial deployment in the 1980s.

V2X's expertise in maintaining and upgrading advanced avionics is essential for extending the lifespan and operational effectiveness of legacy aircraft and their mission systems.

The contract work will take place at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana, with completion expected by 2029. This award reinforces V2X's trusted expertise in electronic warfare sustainment.

V2X President and CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger emphasized the company's dual mission of enhancing legacy systems with cost-effective, technology-driven solutions while ensuring the safety of B-52, B-1, and C-130 aircrews amid evolving threats. He stated that the contract reaffirms V2X's commitment to providing advanced battlefield solutions that protect warfighters and sustain combat readiness.

VVX is currently trading at $42.82 or 3.25% lower on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.