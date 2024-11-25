V2X initiated with a Buy at BTIG

BTIG initiated coverage of V2X (VVX) with a Buy rating and $80 price target V2X, a federal services contractor that supports the Department of Defense and allied militaries through digital integration, operations, sustainment, and training services, is well-positioned to benefit from the U.S. build-out in the Indo-Pacific as well as from higher modernization spending for legacy platforms, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given V2X’s position on critical contract vehicles like LOGCAP V and AFCAP V and work on platform modernization, BTIG questions the reasoning forthe valuation gap among the federal services providers.
