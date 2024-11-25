V2X initiated with a Buy at BTIG

BTIG initiated coverage of V2X (VVX) with a Buy rating and $80 price target V2X, a federal services contractor that supports the Department of Defense and allied militaries through digital integration, operations, sustainment, and training services, is well-positioned to benefit from the U.S. build-out in the Indo-Pacific as well as from higher modernization spending for legacy platforms, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Given V2X’s position on critical contract vehicles like LOGCAP V and AFCAP V and work on platform modernization, BTIG questions the reasoning forthe valuation gap among the federal services providers.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VVX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.