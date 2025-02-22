V2X Earnings Preview: Recent $VVX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

V2X ($VVX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,106,500,652 and earnings of $0.64 per share.
V2X Insider Trading Activity
V2X insiders have traded $VVX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DINO M CUSUMANO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250.
- INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL FUND VI, L.P. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250.
- JEREMY C WENSINGER (President and CEO) purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $300,000
- JEREMY JOHN NANCE (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $153,565
- ERIC M PILLMORE purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $150,000
- WILLIAM BOYD NOON (Corp VP, CAO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,000
- SHAWN MURAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 937 shares for an estimated $44,976
- ABBAS ELEGBA purchased 833 shares for an estimated $39,984
- MICHAEL JAMES SMITH (Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer) purchased 416 shares for an estimated $19,968
- JOSEPHINE F. BJORNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 208 shares for an estimated $9,984
V2X Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of V2X stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIP, LLC removed 2,500,000 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $119,575,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 830,583 shares (+66.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,726,784
- FMR LLC added 714,722 shares (+23.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,185,153
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 525,204 shares (+252.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,120,507
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 347,482 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,620,064
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 292,089 shares (-40.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,970,616
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 291,588 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,946,654
