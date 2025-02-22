V2X Earnings Preview: Recent $VVX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

V2X ($VVX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,106,500,652 and earnings of $0.64 per share.

V2X Insider Trading Activity

V2X insiders have traded $VVX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DINO M CUSUMANO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250 .

. INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS CAPITAL FUND VI, L.P. AMERICAN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,800,000 shares for an estimated $249,860,250 .

. JEREMY C WENSINGER (President and CEO) purchased 6,250 shares for an estimated $300,000

JEREMY JOHN NANCE (General Counsel) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $153,565

ERIC M PILLMORE purchased 3,125 shares for an estimated $150,000

WILLIAM BOYD NOON (Corp VP, CAO) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,000

SHAWN MURAL (Senior Vice President and CFO) purchased 937 shares for an estimated $44,976

ABBAS ELEGBA purchased 833 shares for an estimated $39,984

MICHAEL JAMES SMITH (Corp. Dev., IR & Treasurer) purchased 416 shares for an estimated $19,968

JOSEPHINE F. BJORNSON (Chief Human Resources Officer) purchased 208 shares for an estimated $9,984

V2X Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of V2X stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

