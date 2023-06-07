V2X Awarded Position With U.S. Air Force On Training Systems Acquisition IV Program

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced Wednesday it was awarded a position on the Training Systems Acquisition IV (TSA IV) program with the United States Air Force.

The multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle is valued up to $32.5 billion over ten-years, including all option periods.

The contract aids in the development, installation, and long-term support of cutting-edge training systems designed for aircrew, maintenance personnel, and system-specific training. These systems are instrumental in enhancing global warfighter training efforts.

