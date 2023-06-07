V2X Awarded Position With U.S. Air Force On Training Systems Acquisition IV Program

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced Wednesday it was awarded a position on the Training Systems Acquisition IV (TSA IV) program with the United States Air Force.

The multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle is valued up to $32.5 billion over ten-years, including all option periods.

The contract aids in the development, installation, and long-term support of cutting-edge training systems designed for aircrew, maintenance personnel, and system-specific training. These systems are instrumental in enhancing global warfighter training efforts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.