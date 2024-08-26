V2X Awarded $747 Mln Contract For F-5 Aircraft Maintenance

(RTTNews) - Monday, V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced that it has been awarded a single indefinite-delivery or indefinite-quantity contract valued at $747 million to provide critical support and maintain the operational readiness of the F-5 Adversary aircraft.

Under the contract, the company will offer essential assistance for F-5 Adversary aircraft, which is vital for training naval pilots in adversary combat tactics and simulations, at multiple locations throughout the United States.

This firm-fixed price contract is set to last until November 2028, with the possibility of three one-year extensions that could extend it to November 2031.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $57.30, up 0.37%.

