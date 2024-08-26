News & Insights

Markets
VVX

V2X Awarded $747 Mln Contract For F-5 Aircraft Maintenance

August 26, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, V2X, Inc. (VVX) announced that it has been awarded a single indefinite-delivery or indefinite-quantity contract valued at $747 million to provide critical support and maintain the operational readiness of the F-5 Adversary aircraft.

Under the contract, the company will offer essential assistance for F-5 Adversary aircraft, which is vital for training naval pilots in adversary combat tactics and simulations, at multiple locations throughout the United States.

This firm-fixed price contract is set to last until November 2028, with the possibility of three one-year extensions that could extend it to November 2031.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares are trading at $57.30, up 0.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.