V2X Appoints Jeremy Wensinger To Succeed Chuck Prow As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - V2X, Inc. (VVX), a leading provider of global mission solutions, announced Monday that Jeremy Wensinger has been appointed President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors, effective as of June 17, 2024. Wensinger is succeeding Chuck Prow.

The appointment is the result of a thorough Board-led succession planning process designed to ensure a smooth transition and continue V2X's positive business momentum.

Wensinger has had a highly distinguished 35-year career as a defense and government services industry executive. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Peraton Inc. He previously served in various leadership roles at Harris Corp., Cobham PLC, and PAE Government Services, Inc.

