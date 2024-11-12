V2X announces offering of 2.5M shares of common stock for holders

V2X (VVX) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 2.5M shares of common stock by a certain selling stockholder. V2X is not selling any shares of common stock in the offering, and V2X will not receive any proceeds from the offering by the selling stockholder. Baird, Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are serving as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

