V.S. International Group Announces Key EGM

May 23, 2024 — 07:37 am EDT

V.S. International Group Limited (HK:1002) has released an update.

V.S. International Group Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on June 18, 2024, at its corporate office in Malaysia, aiming to seek approval for a Sale and Purchase Agreement, which includes the issue of Consideration Shares and a Call Option. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf at the EGM, with a deadline for proxy submissions set 48 hours before the meeting.

