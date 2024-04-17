V.F. (XTRA:VFP) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 16.64

The average one-year price target for V.F. (XTRA:VFP) has been revised to 16.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 15.65 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.61 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.57% from the latest reported closing price of 11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1155 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFP is 0.11%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 426,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 76,517K shares representing 19.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,044K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 32,309K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,116K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 23,645K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 1.05% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 20,766K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 12,413K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,397K shares, representing an increase of 16.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFP by 0.29% over the last quarter.

