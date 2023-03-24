V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $20.29, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 16.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, V.F. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.89%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.75 billion, down 2.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $11.62 billion, which would represent changes of -34.59% and -1.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note V.F.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.8, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

