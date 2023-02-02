V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $31.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 7.18% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 16.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.41% in that time.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.49 billion, down 3.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $11.58 billion, which would represent changes of -34.28% and -2.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.72, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 4.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

