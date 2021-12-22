V.F. (VFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $69.47, moving -0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 8.31% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.62 billion, up 21.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $11.99 billion, which would represent changes of +142.75% and +29.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.97 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.26, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

