V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.39, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 4.61% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 9.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

V.F. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, down 1.51% from the prior-year quarter.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $11.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.96% and -1.04%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, V.F. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.85, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

