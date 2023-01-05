V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $29.45, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 1.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.48 billion, down 3.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion, which would represent changes of -33.96% and -2.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% higher. V.F. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note V.F.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.83.

We can also see that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

