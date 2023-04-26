V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $22.26, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 5.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.61% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 68.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.74 billion, down 2.82% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower within the past month. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.2 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.15.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 3.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

