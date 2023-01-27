V.F. (VFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $30.45, marking a +1.84% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 8.97% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 15.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2023. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.48 billion, down 3.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.28% and -2.32%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower. V.F. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.34, which means V.F. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 4.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

