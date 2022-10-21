V.F. (VFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, V.F. (VFC) closed at $27.69, marking a +0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.37% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had lost 24.29% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. On that day, V.F. is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.1 billion, down 2.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.70 per share and revenue of $11.82 billion, which would represent changes of -15.09% and -0.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.74% lower. V.F. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.7, so we one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



