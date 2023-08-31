V.F. (VFC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.76, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland had gained 1.73% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from V.F. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 8.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.02 billion, down 1.96% from the year-ago period.

VFC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $11.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.9% and -0.84%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.73% lower. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.26.

It is also worth noting that VFC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.